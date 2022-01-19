500 Festival unveils Miler Series shirts, medals

Individuals can sign up for the 3-mile, 6-mile and 10-mile races through Jan. 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a virtual event in 2021, the 500 Festival Miler Series is back in person 2022. On Wednesday, the organization released images of the commemorative medals and T-shirts for participants Wednesday.

Those who register for the three-race series will receive the shirt and medal and earn the title of podium finisher. The races are 3 miles (Feb. 5), 6 miles (March 5) and 10 miles (April 2).

The series is designed as a lead-up to the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, aligned with a typical training regimen the half-marathon race.

The medal features the iconic downtown Indianapolis cityscape, with the numbers 3, 6 and 10 etched on it to represent each race. The T-shirt is a gray, long-sleeved crewneck with the Miler Series logo on the front and the podium finisher acknowledged on the back.

Registration for the Miler Series will be open at indymini.com/milers through Jan. 30. Individuals can also sign up for races individually, but only those who register for the entire series will receive the T-shirt and medal.