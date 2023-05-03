500 Festival Foundation announces $5 million capital campaign

For more than 25 years, the 500 Festival Foundation has focused on free education, fitness and leadership development programs.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival Foundation announced a $5 million capital campaign.

The purpose of the Fueling the Community Campaign is to "raise money to cultivate the state’s next generation of leaders, enhance the health of Hoosiers across all age groups, and ensure the Festival meets the community’s evolving needs for years to come."

For more than 25 years, the 500 Festival Foundation has focused on free education, fitness and leadership development programs.

Since the campaign launched in 2021, the foundation has raised $3.4 million. The public announcement of the campaign will hopefully lead to the remaining funds being raised.

“I am honored to help lead this important philanthropic effort to support the 500 Festival well into the future. This campaign will allow the 500 Festival to enhance and grow their events and programs, while reaching even more individuals and families throughout our community,” said Cindy Simon Skjodt.

In addition to providing education programs on history, engineering and racing, the foundation also has programs teaching healthier lifestyles to 35,000 students and their families each year to combat obesity.

“The 500 Festival plays an important role in making Indianapolis a vibrant place to live, especially in May. I believe in their efforts to generate excitement, connection, and celebration for the Indianapolis 500 while also promoting Indianapolis, the state of Indiana, and, of course, the race to all in our community and beyond,” said Mark Miles.

The public phase of the capital campaign will run from May 2023 to December 2023.