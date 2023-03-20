500 Festival seeks entertainers to perform along Mini-Marathon route

The 500 Festival is accepting applications until April 1 for acts to perform along the route of this year's race.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival is still looking for entertainers to perform along the Mini-Marathon route for this year's race on May 6, 2023.

Bands and family-friendly entertainers from rock bands to dance troupes and DJs will be selected to line the route and perform for the thousands of runners and walkers participating in the race.

The performers play a key role in providing excitement along the route. Plus, it's a great opportunity to share talent with tens of thousands of runners and spectators.

Selected entertainment acts will receive a variety of perks, including Indianapolis 500 practice tickets and group recognition.

Benefits for 2023 Course Entertainers include:

Unforgettable experience to inspire tens of thousands

Group name and booking information listed on IndyMini.com

Group signage displayed at performance location

Group recognition listed on the 2023 Participant Guide webpage

Commemorative shirt

Certificate of participation

Tickets to an Indianapolis 500 Practice Day

Social media contest – The winning group will be featured in a Facebook post on both the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and 500 Festival page, as well as a blog post on IndyMini.com