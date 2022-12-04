Soap Box Derby experience part of 500 Festival education program

Part of the experience allows kids to build their own miniature Soap Box Derby cars and race them.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival is inviting tens of thousands of fourth-grade students from around Indiana to participate in its education program this April at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The program is focusing on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

One of the features highlights Soap Box Derby, which has a big footprint in Indianapolis with a year-round track, Wilbur Shaw Soap Box Derby Hill, just northwest of downtown.

"I used to do it when I was a kid as well. This was kind of my way just kind of get back into it," said Timdrick Stewart, the community engagement director with Soap Box Derby Indianapolis. "We are taking steps towards growing it and spreading that awareness of it."

Part of the experience allows kids to build their own miniature Soap Box Derby cars and race them.

"We're just really trying to reinforce what the teachers are teaching in the classroom, give them that experiential experience. Give them that opportunity to learn and have fun," said Mark Gerberich, president and CEO of International Soap Box Derby. "We're still talking about aerodynamics, we're still talking about gravity, we're still talking about speed. You can learn all those things, but it's in an environment where kids might want to learn more."