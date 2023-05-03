43-year-old enters Indy Mini nearly a year after heart transplant

Indy resident David Wilkerson was on life support, now he's training for the Mini-Marathon after a heart transplant.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, 17,000 people are registered to run, jog and walk 13.1 miles in the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

The route originates in downtown Indianapolis and travels west to include a 2.5-mile lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Runners pass the 6-mile mark shortly after entering the track and between mile 7 and 8, there is an opportunity for participants to pause and kiss the iconic yard of bricks that mark the start/finish line for the Indianapolis 500. In a nod to the race on Memorial Day weekend, the event is dubbed "The Greatest Spectacle in Running."

David Wilkerson grew up in Indiana. He started running in seventh grade, ran in college, and went on to help coach the girls cross country team at Warren Central High School. Along the way, he's developed a nostalgia about the Indy Mini.

"It kicks off May race season. I loved the race every year with good buddies. And for me, just to be able to run around the track and be a part of that environment and know the excitement builds up for the month of May – it's always been special to me. I've always even watched it on TV when I didn't go," Wilkerson said.

But Wilkerson's annual tradition was put on pause five years ago. He was training for a full marathon in 2017 and felt off. His doctor detected bradycardia; an unusually low heart rate. Wilkerson's heart was beating just 32 beats per minute, the normal rate is 60-100 times a minute. Further testing revealed he had a rare form of muscular dystrophy that impacts the heart's electrical system. Doctors placed an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in his chest. It meant Wilkerson gave up running and started lifting weights and walking instead.

That worked until February 2022, when the defibrillator fired five times. Wilkerson's health failed rapidly, ultimately he was put on the highest form of life support, ECMO, which provides the work of the heart and lungs. Four days later, Wilkerson learned he had few options.

"When I woke up, they said, 'You're at the point now where we can't do any more ablations and nothing we can do to fix your heart. Next up is for you to get a heart transplant.' So when you hear that news, when you're waking up, you're just like, 'First of all, am I dreaming? Is this real?'" Wilkerson said.

He was placed on the list for a heart transplant, and on Feb. 25, 2022, Wilkerson received a new heart at IU Health. Doctors told him his grave condition and common blood type helped him match with a donor quickly.

"I got listed on a Monday and found out basically on a Thursday morning. They got a heart for me and got the heart the next day," Wilkerson said. "When I woke up after the surgery, I was like, 'I can instantly feel blood pumping through my body like I had never felt before.' So I had no idea how bad my old heart was."

Nor did he know what it would take to recover.

Wilkerson lost 30 pounds in the hospital, and he was weak. His surgeon, Dr. Kashif Saleem, issued a challenge.

"My doctor came in and said, 'I want you out of here in less than a week.' So for me being someone who is competitive and always like thrives on a challenge, that was like my wake-up call. 'OK, you made it through it, now it's your time to take advantage of this second chance and do what's right,'" Wilkerson said.

It took time for Wilkerson's body to communicate with his new heart. He entered the Center of Life for Thoracic Transplant, or COLTT, program for five weeks. There the health team helped him work on his breathing, balance and endurance. Then, Wilkerson started a 12-week cardiac rehab program.

"That was tough, everyday. You walk for 20 minutes, you ride the bike for 20 minutes, you do weights," Wilkerson said.

During those intense two-hour therapy sessions, therapists monitored his vitals. After three months, they suggested he pick up the pace.

"They're like, 'You can start running again.' I'm like, 'Really?' Because I never thought...I'd be able to do it. They're like, 'Yeah, you can start running. You can probably do a 5K in a few months,'" Wilkerson said.

Challenge accepted.

Eight months after the transplant, Wilkerson completed a 5K with friends and some IU therapists and doctors on a blustery November day.

"That was really a big moment just to be able to cross that finish line," Wilkerson said. "I remember texting my friends and how cool would it be if we did the Mini? It's been a driving factor just pushing me."

He gradually added distance. In mid-April, Wilkerson completed his first 10-mile run in six years. It went well. The 2023 Indy Mini is next.

"I'm ready. I think its very easy people go through things as they sit at home and sometimes feel sorry for yourself," Wilkerson said. "I purposely didn't put myself in that position. I've been given this awesome second chance. I'm gonna take advantage of it even if it's hard."

Back in the day, Wilkerson finished the Mini in less than two hours. For 2023, it's not about speed, but gratitude for the time to compete. If you would like to cheer him on, look for Wilkerson's bib #12729 on Saturday.

He is running in honor of his 41-year-old donor, and hopes someday to meet his family and thank them in person.

“Running is part of my healing process,” Wilkerson said. “The recovery has been far more mentally challenging than physically. And I’m grateful that I get a second chance at life and an opportunity to continue doing what I love.”

The 2023 race has participants from all 50 states and more than 15 countries around the world. The flat course is lined by over 50 entertainment acts, and thousands of volunteers, cheering participants on to the finish line.

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is the 500 Festival's largest fundraiser. Race fees support the 500 Festival's free youth programs and events.