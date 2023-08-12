Canceled: 2023 Mayor's Bike to the Fair Day

The Mayor's Office announced the cancelation Saturday due to inclement weather.

INDIANAPOLIS — This event has been canceled due to inclement weather, below is the previous story written about the event.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the details of the 2023 Mayor’s Bike to the Fair Day, in partnership with the Indiana State Fair.

The Indiana State Fair returns this year July 28 through Aug. 20, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

“The Mayor’s Bike to the Fair Day is a fantastic opportunity to experience Indianapolis’s expanding, increasingly vibrant trail network, as well as one of the state’s best events in the Indiana State Fair,” Hogsett said.

The approximately 5-mile ride will launch from the east parking lot of the Riverside Park Family Center, 2420 E Riverside Dr., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12.

It will head north along the Canal Towpath before turning east on 52nd Street before moving south along the Monon Trail.

Interested residents can RSVP at the Facebook page here.

Individuals and families can participate in the Mayor’s Bike to the Fair Day at no charge and will have access to free State Fair tickets upon arrival (one per rider).