14-year-old hurt in off-road vehicle accident

The girl had to be airlifted to a local hospital. Authorities say she was not wearing a helmet.

DEKALB COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that injured a teenage girl.

The accident happened Wednesday, on private property in the 5900 block of County Road 55 around 10:57 a.m.

The 14-year-old lost control and was thrown from the machine.

She was treated at the scene and airlifted by Parkview Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of head injuries.

She was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear, according to authorities.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, and Southeast Fire.

AN OVR is any motor vehicle designed for or capable of cross-country travel on or immediately over a variety of terrains.

Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an ORV.