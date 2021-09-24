13News' Angela Buchman emcees 'Wine, Women & Shoes' benefiting Gleaners Food Bank

The annual event was held at Lucas Estate in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — The seventh annual "Wine, Women and Shoes" benefiting Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana's Youth Programs was held on Friday, and 13News' own Angela Buchman emceed the event.

Angela was joined on stage by former 13News anchor John Stehr at Lucas Estate in Carmel for the seventh annual event.

On the pink carpet with my good friend John - raising money for @GleanersFBIndy #wwsindy21 pic.twitter.com/AiRgt4gGEF — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) September 24, 2021

The event featured a wine-tasting, designer shopping, and food bites.