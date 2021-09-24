13News' Angela Buchman emcees 'Wine, Women & Shoes' benefiting Gleaners Food Bank

CARMEL, Ind. — The seventh annual "Wine, Women and Shoes" benefiting Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana's Youth Programs was held on Friday, and 13News' own Angela Buchman emceed the event.
Angela was joined on stage by former 13News anchor John Stehr at Lucas Estate in Carmel for the seventh annual event.
The event featured a wine-tasting, designer shopping, and food bites.
Since the inaugural event in 2014, "Wine, Women & Shoes" has raised funds to provide more than 5.2 million meals for children in Indiana.