Community said their emergency departments are increasingly busy with COVID-19 patients that need urgent care.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is asking the public not to come to their Emergency Departments for COVID-19 testing.

Community said they need to keep staff and services available for the increasing number of patients requiring urgent treatment.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Ledyard said it’s a problem they are seeing at Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, and Community Hospital Anderson.