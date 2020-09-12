Several families displaced after condo fire in Columbus

Several people were displaced after a fire Wednesday in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Several people are now displaced after a fire at the Two Worlds Condominium Complex in Columbus Wednesday morning.

The fire department says heavy smoke was showing from a home on Abundance Drive when they arrived.

Investigators says the fire quickly spread to three additional units.

Due to the amount of fire, smoke and water damage, much of the personal property inside the condos was damaged or destroyed.

The fire department says 11 people were displaced when four condos were heavily damaged.

The Salvation Army is providing emergency shelter for the occupants of one condo.