Citizens Energy encourages customers to water wisely after near record usage

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy is encouraging customers to water wisely during the current dry weather period across Indiana.
Citizens asked customers to only water lawns twice per week during the early morning hours.
Citizens said they are experiencing high usage levels, with near record usage near Geist Reservoir and in the Westfield area.
Citizens said they are better prepared to handle water demand due to the recently converted quarry on Geist Reservoir that can provide 30 million gallons per day when needed.