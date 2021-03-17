Police aware of other potential victims after child molest arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested 48-year-old Gerland Thompson after serving a search warrant in the 2800 block of Plaza Lane last week.
Police arrested Thompson on charges of child molest, child solicitation, dissemination of harmful material to a minor, and inappropriate communication with a child.
Since the initial arrest, police said they have been made aware of other potential victims.
Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.