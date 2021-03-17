Police aware of other potential victims after child molest arrest

Police arrested a Lafayette man on child molestation charges after serving a warrant last week.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested 48-year-old Gerland Thompson after serving a search warrant in the 2800 block of Plaza Lane last week.

Police arrested Thompson on charges of child molest, child solicitation, dissemination of harmful material to a minor, and inappropriate communication with a child.

Since the initial arrest, police said they have been made aware of other potential victims.