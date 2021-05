The fire department said a flat bed semi hit the rear of a car on Keystone Avenue and I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in critical condition after a crash on Indy’s north side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the driver of a flatbed semi hit the rear of a car stopped at the Keystone Avenue and I-465 interchange shortly before noon Tuesday.

Medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children with multiple facial injuries.

Two other adults and another child in the car were not injured.