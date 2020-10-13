Chicago adds Indiana to COVID-19 travel order

The City of Chicago issued a health order Tuesday that will require individuals coming from Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Indiana to a 14-day quarantine.
Individuals who travel to Indiana, even if for less than 24 hours, still need to quarantine upon returning unless deemed an essential worker or are a student who commutes for school.
Other states added to the emergency order Tuesday include North Carolina, Rhode Island and New Mexico, and Wisconsin.