Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night.
The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home.
The second fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. at 10505 Cornell Avenue. No injuries were reported at either fire but both homes sustained heavy damage.
Neighbors said fireworks may have started a fire in Indianapolis around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said neighbors alerted the occupants to a fire at 1324 Sharon Avenue. No injuries were reported but two dogs are missing from the home.
Earlier in the day the Fishers Fire Department responded to a house fire near 141st and Cumberland Road.
Three houses sustained damage during the fire.
No injuries were reported but two firefighters were treated and released from overheating. No cause has been determined.