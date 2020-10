Police say two men died Thursday night after an accident involving a pig in the roadway.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are dead after hitting a pig on State Road 25 in Cass County Thursday night.

Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Aubrey was traveling south on State Road 25 near County Road 200 North when he struck a pig.

Police say Aubrey then crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Shane Saunders.

Medics flew Sauders to a Fort Wayne hospital where he later died.