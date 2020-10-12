Carmel reaches agreement with owners of GOAT Tavern to temporarily extend hours

The City of Carmel says they have reached an agreement with the owners of the GOAT Tavern that will allow them to temporarily operate under certain conditions.

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel says they have reached an agreement with the owners of the GOAT Tavern that will allow them to temporarily operate under certain conditions until the use variance is decided in February.

Carmel City officials say the owners of the GOAT Tavern have agreed that their strict compliance with the requirements in the agreement is required to remain open.

If there is a failure to comply with the requirements, the city says the venue will have 24 hours to make changes necessary.

According to city officials, if those changes are not accomplished in that time period, then the city can require that the GOAT Tavern to cease operations immediately.

The following is the list of conditions in the agreement:

New hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) All food and beverage service will end one hour prior to closing, which would be 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Noise Levels and Capacity:

Noise levels will be at or below 50 decibels. If an ordinance is passed by the City requiring new lower levels, operator will comply with those new levels. No live music. Only 40 persons or less per toilet in compliance with standards in the State of Indiana Building Code. If more restrooms are added, then the capacity can increase accordingly. The occupancy includes the indoor area and the three-season patio area. The Sandlot outdoor area, including the fire pit, will be closed unless use of that area is approved as part of the use variance. Security:

Operator will control the entrance, and exits of the premises to ensure all employees and patrons are using only public streets, sidewalks, paths and the Monon Greenway and not accessing through private residences. If necessary, operator will employ private security to ensure compliance with this and other requirements and to prevent endangerment of neighboring properties. There will be only one entrance into the building and it will be on the east side of the restaurant. Operator will make any improvements necessary to prevent entrance from Sandlot outdoor area or Monon Greenway directly. Operator will employ full time employee ”Bouncer” to be at the main entrance to confirm legal age of all who enter, prevent patrons from taking beverages outside the restaurant building, to ensure that all persons, except employees and staff, have left the building at closing and to prevent loitering in the immediate area after closing. Operator will direct all ride sharing activities to the drop off/pick up point near Midtown Garage. Cleanliness:

Operator will install a water hose to be used on a regular basis to clean outside of premises and surrounding area. Operator will be responsible for collection of trash in a three-block area following daily closing of the premises.