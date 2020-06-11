Carmel City Hall closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

Carmel City Hall closed at noon on Friday after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel City Hall closed at noon on Friday after four city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Brainard says the closure will last until at least November 20.

All services will be available to the public remotely. Employees will be working from home as much as possible and the public will be encouraged to communicate and conduct city business through electronic means.

The City’s hazardous waste site has also been closed.

“As always, the safety of our employees and our residents is our top priority,” said Mayor Brainard. “We will continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus while we await a vaccine,” Brainard added.