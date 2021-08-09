Car stolen with toddler in backseat on Indy's northwest side

Police said the car was stolen Monday around 3:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of North Michigan Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 3-year-old is back with his mother after police said someone stole a car while he was asleep in the backseat.

Police said the car was stolen while parked at a Shell gas station in the 7200 block of North Michigan Road in Indianapolis around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The mother told police she did not see who took the car, but her phone was also inside.

Dispatchers were able to track the phone to the area of 75th and Wortham Way.

Officers found the toddler in the backseat unharmed.

Police said the keys were not in the car when it was stolen.