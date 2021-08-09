Car stolen with toddler in backseat on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 3-year-old is back with his mother after police said someone stole a car while he was asleep in the backseat.
Police said the car was stolen while parked at a Shell gas station in the 7200 block of North Michigan Road in Indianapolis around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The mother told police she did not see who took the car, but her phone was also inside.
Dispatchers were able to track the phone to the area of 75th and Wortham Way.
Officers found the toddler in the backseat unharmed.
Police said the keys were not in the car when it was stolen.
What other people are reading:
- Peyton Manning forever enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Lawrence police investigating officer-involved shooting at bar early Monday
- Cincinnati Zoo asked to name baby sloth after toddler who died from rare syndrome
- Colts fans celebrate Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame induction
- See how Hoosiers did at the Tokyo Olympics