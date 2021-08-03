Carmel woman arrested on rape and sexual battery charges involving special needs teenager

Police said the charges resulted from an investigation while Bradshaw was caring for a minor with special needs.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police arrested a woman on initial charges of rape and sexual battery Monday.

Police said the arrest of 47-year-old Stephanie L. Bradshaw was the result of an investigation while Bradshaw was caring for a teen with special needs.

According to court documents, the parents of the victim hired Bradshaw to care for him while they went out for dinner.

Police said video footage from the house showed a sexual encounter between Bradshaw and the victim.