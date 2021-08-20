Butler student dies after weekend shooting in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The Butler University community is mourning the death of a student. Xan Korman died Thursday after being shot Saturday night in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Police said they found Xan in car Saturday night suffering from gun shot wounds.
Another person in the car was also shot.
The university released the following statement:
Today, the Butler University community is mourning the tragic loss of student Xan Korman, a rising junior who was residing in his home state of Maryland at the time of his death. Xan was a photographer and editor with Butler’s student newspaper, and a friend to many on campus. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Xan’s family, friends and instructors, and ask that their privacy be respected during this most difficult time.
Police in Maryland have not made an arrest and are working to establish a motive.