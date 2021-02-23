Right now, officials are evacuating the homes and businesses in the area.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Five-to-six fire departments are responding to the scene of an explosion after a train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on 2095-FM a little after 7 a.m.

Crews say they are evacuating nearby homes and businesses as they work to put out the fire.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office said it doesn't know when the fire will be under control or if there was anyone injured from the explosion.

6 News has crews on the way. We will be updating this story as it develops.

WARNING: Video below contains graphic language.

