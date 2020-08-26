Identification found at the scene believe it may be Fort Hood Soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes, but it's not confirmed through a forensics team.

TEMPLE, Texas — A body found in Temple is believed to be of a Fort Hood soldier who's been missing for more than a week.

The Temple Police Department says they received a call after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a body seen near the railroad tracks near S. 49th St.

When officials arrived, they determined the body had been dead for some period of time, according to police.

Temple Police says the identity found at the scene may be 23-year-old Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing since Aug. 17th., but it is not confirmed through a forensics team.

Natalie Khawam, the Fernandes' family attorney, told 6 News they received a call, and went to the Killeen police station, where they learned a railroad employee found the body hanging from a tree near the railroad.

Khawam also wrote in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, saying the soldier was found dead.

"We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family," she wrote in the post.

As of right now, police say there's no indication of foul play and the investigation is ongoing. Officials also say the next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Fort Hood's press release from August 21 states, "Fernandes, 23, was last seen by members of his unit on August 17, 2020, at a residence in Killeen, Texas."

Temple PD says they are leading the death investigation, while working with Fort Hood and Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions.

This story is developing and we will bring you the latest information when we receive it.