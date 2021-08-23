Body found in Lafayette trash truck

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a body was found in a trash truck Monday morning.
Police said someone called reporting a body in a dumpster behind Home Acres Building Supply in the 3400 block of Rascal Drive around 8 a.m.
Officers arrived but determined a truck had already emptied the dumpster and was on the way to a transfer station.
Officers stopped the truck and located an adult male dead in the truck.
An autopsy will be done to determine and identification and cause of death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lafayette police at t 765- 807-1200.