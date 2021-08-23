Body found in Lafayette trash truck

Police said the body was discovered around 8 a.m. Monday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a body was found in a trash truck Monday morning.

Police said someone called reporting a body in a dumpster behind Home Acres Building Supply in the 3400 block of Rascal Drive around 8 a.m.

Officers arrived but determined a truck had already emptied the dumpster and was on the way to a transfer station.

Officers stopped the truck and located an adult male dead in the truck.

An autopsy will be done to determine and identification and cause of death.