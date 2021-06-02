x
Body found in Fishers pond

Credit: WTHR

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond on Wednesday.

Police said the body was discovered by a resident in the area of Allisonville Road and Easy Street around noon.

Police said it’s very early in the investigation to determine if any foul play was involved.

