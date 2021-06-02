Body found in Fishers pond

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond on Wednesday.
Police said the body was discovered by a resident in the area of Allisonville Road and Easy Street around noon.
Police said it’s very early in the investigation to determine if any foul play was involved.
