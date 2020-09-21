Bed Bath & Beyond to close 2 Indianapolis stores

UNION, N.J. — Two Indianapolis locations are on the list of 63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close. The stores at 8655 North River Crossing Blvd and 6010 West 86th Street will close by the end of this year.
In July, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a restructuring plan to make the retailer a sustainable and durable business.
200 stores are set to close over the next two years.
Stores at 2520 East 79th Avenue in Merrillville and 280 North Gates Drive in Bloomington will also close by the end of the year.