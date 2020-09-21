Bed Bath & Beyond to close 2 Indianapolis stores

Two Indianapolis locations are on the list of 63 stores set to close in Indianapolis by the end of 2020.

UNION, N.J. — Two Indianapolis locations are on the list of 63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close. The stores at 8655 North River Crossing Blvd and 6010 West 86th Street will close by the end of this year.

In July, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a restructuring plan to make the retailer a sustainable and durable business.

200 stores are set to close over the next two years.