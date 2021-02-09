If you're headed to the beach this Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service says there is a high swim risk.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weather for this Labor Day weekend is gearing up to be sunny and mild, but beachgoers need to be aware of dangerous swim conditions.

The National Weather Service is expecting either moderate or high swim risks at West Michigan beaches for most of the holiday weekend.

During times of high swim risk, large waves can quickly tire out swimmers, strong currents can pull people into deeper water, and large waves will wash onto piers.

Here is what you can expect:

Saturday:

- Dangerous waves and currents in the afternoon/evening from Holland north to Manistee

- South sides of piers most dangerous

Sunday and Sunday night:

- Dangerous waves and currents from Manistee southward

- North sides of piers most dangerous

Labor Day:

- Waves highest during the morning, then steadily decreasing through the day

- Dangerous swim conditions from Holland south in the morning, moderate elsewhere

- Strong currents possible, especially north of piers

Steer clear of the piers on days when there is moderate to high swim risk! Strong currents along the piers can quickly pull you into deeper water. Large waves may also sweep people off piers, and toss them into these stronger currents. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/C3nKiM9GuX — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 2, 2021

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 56 people have drowned in the Great Lakes, including 24 in Lake Michigan, so far this year.

