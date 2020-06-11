Man wanted in Bartholomew County for 14 years arrested along U.S. border

Police say a man with a 2006 warrant for child molesting was taken into custody along the U.S. Mexico border.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a man wanted on a warrant for a child molestation case in 2005 has been arrested after 14 years on the run.

In 2005, police say they received a report in reference to child molesting. Police identified the suspect as Juan Carlos Avitia.

In 2006, a warrant was issued for Avitia’s arrest and bond was set at $450,000.

After an unsuccessful to find Avitia, police were notified that he had fled to Mexico.

Police say Avitia was recently detained crossing the United States and Mexico border.

Police say although he denied being Juan Carlos Avitia, fingerprints and photographs identified him as Avitia.