BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police said 37-year-old Heather Ann Steuver was last seen at her residence on Sunday, August 21.

Heather is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Heather is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.