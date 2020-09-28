Police investigate suspicious death in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a woman’s death in Bartholomew County appears suspicious. Deputies were called to the 2700 block of South East Street Monday morning for a possible cardiac arrest.

Deputies located a woman with suspicious injuries. Deputies immediately secured the scene and notified the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team.

“The death investigation team is working aggressively to pursue further information and once that information is gathered, we will share it with the public, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers.