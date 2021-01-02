Man arrested for death of baby

Indianapolis police arrested a man they said is responsible for the death of a baby.

Indianapolis Police arrested a man Friday for the death of a baby.

Police responded Friday to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on a report of a baby with significant trauma that was not expected to survive.

Child abuse detectives arrested 32-year-old Carl Hensley.

Police say Hensley is responsible for the death of the 1-year-old.

Detectives believe the injuries occurred in the 7100 block of Kingswood Court.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.