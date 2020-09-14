Appeal denied for woman who struck, killed 3 children in Fulton County

The woman convicted in the deadly bus stop crash that killed three siblings has had her appeal denied Monday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The woman convicted in the deadly bus stop crash that killed three siblings has had her appeal denied Monday.

Alyssa Shepherd asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to give her a new trial but was denied by unanimous decision, WNDU reported.

Shepherd is charged with killing 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle in the crash.

A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, was also severely injured but has recovered.

A judge sentenced Shepherd, 25, to a 10-year sentence last month. Four of the years were to be served in corrections and three years in home detention before Shepherd was to serve the final three years on probation.

She wanted a new trial based on the evidence presented and the way the jury was instructed.