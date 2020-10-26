Anderson police investigating deadly shooting

Anderson police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Sunday night.
Police say they responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.
Police say they have interviewed several witnesses but no arrests have been made.
The Madison County Coroner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old Arneshia Fuller of Anderson. The coroner says Fuller died from multiple gun shot wounds to the chest.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (765) 649-8310.