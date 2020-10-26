Anderson police investigating deadly shooting

Police said an Anderson woman died Sunday night after being shot.

Anderson police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

Police say they have interviewed several witnesses but no arrests have been made.

The Madison County Coroner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old Arneshia Fuller of Anderson. The coroner says Fuller died from multiple gun shot wounds to the chest.