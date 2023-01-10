Anderson police mourning loss of K-9 Officer Harry

Anderson police said the K-9 died after developing a cancerous bone tumor.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of its K-9 Harry.

In December, Harry began having issues with his right leg.

A veterinarian discovered the K-9 had a cancerous bone tumor.

Harry was put to rest Tuesday after seven years of service to the Anderson Police Department.

His handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by Harry’s side.

Anderson Police said Harry was deployed 161 times during his service.