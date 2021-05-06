American adds flight to Orlando; resumes flights to LAX and Boston from Indy

American plans to add a new flight to Orlando and resume non-stop flights to Los Angles and Boston.

INDIANAPOLIS — American Airlines announced plans Thursday to begin offering a non-stop flight between Indianapolis and Orlando.

American also said they plan to resume non-stop flights to Los Angeles (LAX) and Boston. The flight to Orlando will take off on Saturdays weekly, starting on June 5.

On June 3, American will launch its nonstop flight out of Indianapolis to Boston, a route originally announced in 2020 but put on hold as the pandemic emerged.

The American Airlines flight between Indianapolis and LAX resumed on May 6.