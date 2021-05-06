American adds flight to Orlando; resumes flights to LAX and Boston from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — American Airlines announced plans Thursday to begin offering a non-stop flight between Indianapolis and Orlando.
American also said they plan to resume non-stop flights to Los Angeles (LAX) and Boston. The flight to Orlando will take off on Saturdays weekly, starting on June 5.
On June 3, American will launch its nonstop flight out of Indianapolis to Boston, a route originally announced in 2020 but put on hold as the pandemic emerged.
The American Airlines flight between Indianapolis and LAX resumed on May 6.
“Whether they’re flying to Orlando, Boston, Los Angeles, or any of the existing routes we offer from IND, we look forward to welcoming more Indy travelers to fly with us and further connecting them to our global network,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning.