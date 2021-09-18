AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old Indiana boy believed to be with two women

The boy is believed to be with two women who are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

GARY, Ind. — A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a missing 7-year-old boy who's believed to be in extreme danger.

The Gary Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Gary, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victim, Christopher Green, Jr., is a 7-year-old black male who police say is 4 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt with black pants.

Christopher was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 9:07 a.m. in Gary, Indiana, and police say he is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police have named two suspects in Christopher's disappearance.

The first is 40-year-old Shanae Brown. She's a black female that's 6 feet 1 inch tall and 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

The other suspect is 58-year-old Helen Willis. She's a black female that's 5 feet 3 inches tall and 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

