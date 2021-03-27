DOLTON, Ill. — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Braiden Waters has been located. There was no additional information immediately available.
An 8-month-old baby was abducted early Saturday morning, March 27, south of Chicago, according to the Dolton Police Department.
Braiden Waters was abducted at 1320 Sibley Blvd. in Dolton at 7:35 a.m. Dolton is near the Indiana border, about 175 miles east of the Quad Cities.
Baby Braiden is described as black, 23 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He's wearing a plaid onesie pajama with a white cap and black fleece sweater.
"He was in a car seat in the rear of the car when an unidentified male, black was observed driving off in the vehicle," said the Amber Alert notification.
Police are looking for a black 2021 Kia with North Carolina license plates HKB6993. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Lincoln Avenue from the place of abduction.
If you see this car or have any information you are asked to call 911.