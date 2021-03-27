UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Braiden Waters has been located. There was no additional information immediately available.

DOLTON, Ill. — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Braiden Waters has been located. There was no additional information immediately available.

An 8-month-old baby was abducted early Saturday morning, March 27, south of Chicago, according to the Dolton Police Department.

Braiden Waters was abducted at 1320 Sibley Blvd. in Dolton at 7:35 a.m. Dolton is near the Indiana border, about 175 miles east of the Quad Cities.

Baby Braiden is described as black, 23 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He's wearing a plaid onesie pajama with a white cap and black fleece sweater.

"He was in a car seat in the rear of the car when an unidentified male, black was observed driving off in the vehicle," said the Amber Alert notification.

Police are looking for a black 2021 Kia with North Carolina license plates HKB6993. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Lincoln Avenue from the place of abduction.