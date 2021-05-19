Alexandria man hit by stray bullet while working in yard

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — An Alexandria man is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet.
Police said the 52-year-old man was on his back patio around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot in the arm.
Medics transported the man to an Anderson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they located a home in the 200 block of East State Road 28 with an inadequate shooting backstop.
Police said they located several people target shooting in the direction of the victim’s residence.
The investigation will be turned over to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of possible criminal charges.