Alexandria man hit by stray bullet while working in yard

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Spring Valley Drive Tuesday night.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — An Alexandria man is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet.

Police said the 52-year-old man was on his back patio around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot in the arm.

Medics transported the man to an Anderson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they located a home in the 200 block of East State Road 28 with an inadequate shooting backstop.

Police said they located several people target shooting in the direction of the victim’s residence.