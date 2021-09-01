Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern

Pinellas County jail records show Adam Johnson is being held on a federal warrant.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Johnson, the man seen smiling and waving at the camera while carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot, has been arrested.

Johnson, a 36-year-old man from Parrish, Florida, was jailed on a federal warrant Friday in Pinellas County, records show.

A photo of Johnson was one of many that went viral during the armed insurrection of the Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump. The FBI searched for Johnson as part of a nationwide effort to find and charge those who breached the building, according to the Bradenton Herald.

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

The newspaper reports Johnson is a stay-at-home dad who lives with his wife and five children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

