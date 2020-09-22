5th Congressional District Virtual Town Hall

Democrat Christina Hale and Republican Victoria Spartz are fighting for Indiana's 5th District.
The most hotly contested Congressional race in our state is front and center tonight night for a virtual town hall.
The 5th Congressional District includes parts of Marion, Hamilton, Boone Madison and Tipton counties.
The two candidates are facing off tonight at 7 p.m. and you can watch the town hall at the link below.
All of the questions come from a crowd-sourced voter survey that you can weigh in on by clicking below.
