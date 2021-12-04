42-year-old man dies in house fire

The fire started around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday night.

ETNA GREEN, Ind. — A man is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Kosciusko County on Sunday night.

At 11:11 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a mobile home fire in Etna Green.

Neighbors reportedly observed the fire and attempted to make contact with any potential occupants.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and perform an interior search of the home, they found the deceased body of Arthur J. Peterson.

He was 42.