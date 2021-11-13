4 killed, 1 injured in plane crash on island in northern Lake Michigan

An 11-year-old girl was injured in the crash, according to the Coast Guard.

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — Authorities say four people have died in a plane crash on Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan. One person survived.

The crash occurred Saturday at Welke Airport on Beaver Island, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office.

Federal safety officials say the plane was a Britten-Norman BN-2A. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it flew two people to a hospital in Petoskey, including an 11-year-old girl, and that chest compressions were being performed while on the way to the hospital.

No other details were released.

