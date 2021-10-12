3 killed, 1 hospitalized in wrong-way driver crash in southern Indiana

A Marysville woman and two people from Columbus, Indiana died in the crash. Another Columbus native was flown to the hospital in serious condition.

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. — A wrong-way driver and two Columbus, Indiana natives were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County early Monday morning.

Kaitlyn Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was driving a Jeep southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 39-mile marker. Investigators said it's unclear why she was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Schindler's vehicle hit a Dodge Durango head-on in the northbound lanes of I-65.

Indiana State Police were called to investigate the crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.

ISP said Schindler and the driver of the Dodge Durango, Chelsea Boston, 26, of Columbus, both died in the crash. The back seat passenger in Boston's vehicle, Tapanga Eudy, 21, of Columbus, also died in the crash. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

Dai Von Coram, 25, of Columbus, was in the front passenger seat in Boston's vehicle. Coram was flown to a Louisville hospital in serious condition and has since been released from the hospital.

I-65 north between the Crothersville and Uniontown exits was closed for approximately six hours while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.

Investigators said it's unknown if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash and that toxicology results are pending.