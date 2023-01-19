1 dead, 2 injured after sign crushes car in Elizabethtown Denny's parking lot

A 72-year-old woman died after a sign fell on a car in a Denny's parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say the sign crushed an occupied car at the chain restaurant on North Mulberry Street. At this time, it's unknown how the sign fell.

Upon arrival, Hardin EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Elizabethtown Police Department found the occupied car. All three adults, two women and one man, were inside the car. They all had to be extracted by the fire department.

The woman was rushed to a Louisville hospital where she later died of her injuries. The other two victims are being treated at Baptist Health Hardin.

