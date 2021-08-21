10 dead, 31 missing in Tennessee after flooding

The catastrophic flooding happened Saturday after 17 inches of rain fell on the town of Waverly in less than 24 hours, setting a new one-day rainfall record for TN.

DICKSON, Tenn — (Update 8/23 at 12 p.m.) 22 people are now confirmed dead after devastating flooding in Humphreys County this weekend, according to the Associated Press.

As of Monday morning, at least 20 people are still missing.

"Today, we are trying to get a good evaluation picture," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

The catastrophic flooding happened Saturday after 17 inches of rain fell on the town of Waverly in less than 24 hours, setting a new one-day rainfall record for Tennessee.

Davis said many of the people still missing were in the area most impacted by the floodwaters.

"The ones we have missing are mainly from the area of the greatest impact of the watcher when it first came up," said Davis. "From children to elderly is what our deceased is ranging from."

Waverly Department of Public Safety Director Grant Gillespie said the number of missing went down from 40 to at least 20 after posting a list of names on social media.

Gillespie also said there had been an arrest on Sunday for looting. Someone was caught trying to steal from a business that was damaged from the storm.

Humphreys County Schools announced classes would be canceled this week because of the flooding. Three schools were impacted by the flooding.

Davis said that they are having issues with notifying victims because of the infrastructure issues in the county.

The Red Cross has set up an online resource, so flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe. To access this resource, click here.