2 suffer serious injuries in Montgomery County ATV accident

Conservation Officers said the driver of the ATV hit a guardrail near Ladoga.
Credit: Indiana Department of Natural Resources
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal

LADOGA, Ind. — Two people are in serious condition after an off-road vehicle accident in Montgomery County Thursday night.  

Indiana Conservation Officers said 35-year-old Zachary Bauman was operating a four-wheeler near State Road 234 and 925 East near Ladoga shortly after 5 p.m.  

Witnesses told police the four-wheeler didn’t stop at the intersection and hit a guardrail. 

Medics transported Bauman and a juvenile to Eskenazi hospital in Indianapolis.  

Police said witnesses applied a tourniquet to Bauman’s severely injured leg.