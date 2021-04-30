2 suffer serious injuries in Montgomery County ATV accident

Conservation Officers said the driver of the ATV hit a guardrail near Ladoga.

LADOGA, Ind. — Two people are in serious condition after an off-road vehicle accident in Montgomery County Thursday night.

Indiana Conservation Officers said 35-year-old Zachary Bauman was operating a four-wheeler near State Road 234 and 925 East near Ladoga shortly after 5 p.m.

Witnesses told police the four-wheeler didn’t stop at the intersection and hit a guardrail.

Medics transported Bauman and a juvenile to Eskenazi hospital in Indianapolis.