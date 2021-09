The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A crane collapsed into a south Issaquah house Tuesday, injuring two workers.

Eastside Fire & Rescue were on scene around noon.

Pictures from the scene reveal that the crane when through the roof of part of the home.

According to crews, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

