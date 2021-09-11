2 dead in Clinton County crash

Police said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after an early-morning crash in Clinton County.

Police said the crash happened on State Road 39 near County Road 500 North shortly before 8 a.m.

Investigators said it appears a passenger car was traveling south on State Road 39 when the driver went left of center and hit a semi head-on.

The driver of the car and the driver of the semi both died in the crash.

The Clinton County Coroner’s office is expected to release the names of the drivers killed in the crash later today.