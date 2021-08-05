2 bodies found in Ohio River

Barge workers found the bodies of a man and woman Thursday morning.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the bodies of two people from the Ohio River in Harrison County.

Police said barge workers found the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday morning.

Emergency crews had been searching the area for the man and woman since 9 p.m. Tuesday when their boat was found adrift.

The identities and cause of the death is pending family notification and autopsy results from the Meade County Coroner’s Office in Kentucky.