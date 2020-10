According to police, the 1987 Chevy Camaro had been reported stolen in July 1988.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers Police said a car reported stolen in 1988 was recovered from Geist Reservoir Monday morning.

Police said a fisherman reported the car after spotting it on a sonar device.

Police said the owner of the car is dead and never was able to find out what happened to their car.